Divorce Is Best Thing That Ever Happened To Marriage Institution – Ozzy Etomi

by Temitope Alabi

 

Ozzy Etomi
Ozzy Etomi

According to feminist and mum of one, Ozzy Etomi, divorce is the best thing to happen to marriage institution.

Ozzy took to her Twitter page to react to Solange Knowles news of splitting from her husband of 5 years, Alan Ferguson.

Solange had announced via her IG page that she had ended her marriage with her music executive husband and reacting to this, Ozzy said she is happy for Solange for taking that step to guide her happiness.

Ozzy, also added that divorce is the best thing that happened to the marriage institution.

Read her tweet below;

“Happy for Solange. Nothing like being freed from a relationship that is no longer your safe space. Divorce is the best thing that ever happened to the marriage institution.”

Ozzy tweet
Ozzy tweet
