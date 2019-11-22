DJ Cuppy Considers Relocating To Dubai

Popular Nigeria Disc Jockey, Cuppy real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola has hinted that she is considering relocating to Dubai where she is currently holidaying.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, she shared a photo of herself lounging in the Middle East country and shared that she loves her peaceful life there before adding that she might just leave Lagos for life there.

What she posted below:

I like my peaceful life here, maybe I leave Lagos and move to Dubai?

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KdIKWJ0_U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link