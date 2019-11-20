DJ Cuppy Flaunts Her ‘Beautiful’ Lion On Instagram (Photos)

Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has taken to Twitter, a microblogging platform to share photos of her young lion and herself.

The Nigerian female Disc Jockey and daughter of billionaire business mogul shared two photos of herself and her ‘first child’ Cuppy on Wednesday evening to the surprise of her fans.

DJ Cuppy, a philanthropist, while sharing the photos, said she is really “excited to watch my firstborn baby “Cuppy” grow up into a beautiful lion.”

Some of her fans couldn’t help but drop some advice, asking her to apply wisdom in raising the animal, so it doesn’t end in tears.

See post