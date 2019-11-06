DJ Cuppy Performs ‘Gelato’ With Zlatan Ibile (Video)

Popular artiste, DJ Cuppy was so excited recently as she performed her hit single, ”Gelato” which featured, Zlatan Ibile on stage for the very first time in Abuja.

Also Read: ‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’, Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

Cuppy revealed how Gelato has been her most amazing project she has worked on.

The Disc Jockey also went further to thank Zlatan for always inspiring her and being himself during the course of working together.

DJ Cuppy also expressed how proud she is of what her music is doing for her fans.

Watch the video: