DJ Cuppy Performs ‘Gelato’ With Zlatan Ibile (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular artiste, DJ Cuppy was so excited recently as she performed her hit single, ”Gelato” which featured, Zlatan Ibile on stage for the very first time  in Abuja.

DJ Cuppy
Nigerian Artiste DJ Cuppy

Also Read: ‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’, Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

Cuppy revealed how Gelato has been her most amazing project she has worked on.

The Disc Jockey also went further to thank Zlatan for always inspiring her and being himself during the course of working together.

DJ Cuppy also expressed how proud she is of what her music is doing for her fans.

Watch the video:

DJ Cuppy
DJ Cuppy’s post

Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy, ZLATAN
0

You may also like

FG Distances Self From Purported Buhari’s Renomination Of Magu

N6 Billion To Be Spent By Canada On Bauchi’s Health, Agric Sectors

SARS Attack: FCT Minister Calls Emergency Meeting

Election : Bomb scare rocked INEC office in Anambra

EFCC arrests four Ex-directors of National Theatre over alleged embezzlement

Check Out The Shocking Letter A Woman Wrote To Her Ex Before Strangling Her Son To Death

Meet Nigerian woman who gave birth to 10 children

Killer Too Fat To Be Executed

Man flogged to death in Katsina State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *