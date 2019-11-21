‘Do I Look Nice Enough?’ Tonto Dikeh Teases Fans With Sexy Photos

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared some sexy photos on her Instagram page.

The actress who is currently away from the country seems to be having the time of her life in her time away.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some photos which are rather suggestive.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Exposed For Lying That Timi Frank Bought Her A Diamond Wristwatch

As it seems, the photo suggests that the actress is expecting a guest and she needs to be at her best for her guest.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “He flew all the way, least I could do is look nice… Do I look nice enough?”

See Photos Here:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s Post
Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

NNPC fuel tanker seen leaking seriously on the road in Lagos as young boy tries to block it. (Video)

Meet Adesua Etomi’s Lookalike Who Can Pass For Her Twin

My new album may be called ‘The Entertainer Repackaged’ —D’banj

Bovi And Wife Marks Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

Former World Best Footballer, George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election

Blues For Life! Peter P-Square And His Son, Cameron Pictured In Full Chelsea FC Kit | PHOTOS

Ubi Franklin Furious As Police Release Chinese Man Who Tried To Kill Him | VIDEO

leonard cohen

Musical Legend Leonard Cohen Has Passed Away

Woman with husband, fiance, and two boyfriends shares her life story (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *