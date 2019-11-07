Do Not Address Me As Your Excellency Anymore: Governor Sanwo-Olu

by Temitope Alabi
Sanwo Olu
Governor Bbabajide Sanwo Olu

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to social media to make an announcement on how he wishes to be addressed henceforth.

According to him, he would like for people to refrain from calling him ‘your excellency’ and instead call him ‘ Mr Governor.

Read Also: Babajide Sanwo-Olu Is The Messiah Lagosians Have Been Praying For

In his words;

“Good evening Lagos. Your Excellency is a nice title that has been used to signify authority, position in government, authoritarian disposition, executive arrogance, and a demi-god mystique. Today, I wish to drop the title and to embrace a more representative one; Mr. Governor.”

See the rest of his tweets below;

Sanwo-Olu tweets
Sanwo-Olu tweets
Sanwo-Olu tweets
Sanwo-Olu tweets
Sanwo-Olu tweets
Sanwo-Olu tweets
