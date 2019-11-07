Do Not Address Me As Your Excellency Anymore: Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to social media to make an announcement on how he wishes to be addressed henceforth.

According to him, he would like for people to refrain from calling him ‘your excellency’ and instead call him ‘ Mr Governor.

In his words;

“Good evening Lagos. Your Excellency is a nice title that has been used to signify authority, position in government, authoritarian disposition, executive arrogance, and a demi-god mystique. Today, I wish to drop the title and to embrace a more representative one; Mr. Governor.”

See the rest of his tweets below;