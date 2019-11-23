Do Not Be Unfortunate – Regina Chukwu Drags Troll Who Asked About The Father Of Her Kids

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu will not entertain any form of disrespect and has made this known by the way she dealt with a troll in her comment section.

The actress had taken to her page to celebrate her kids gaining admission into the university and not long after she shared the post, the troll took to the comment section to ask who the father of her kids are.

This irked the actress who wasted no time in dragging the troll silly.

Read the exchange below;