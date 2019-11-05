Dolapo Badmus Says 2019 Has Been Tough For Online Fraudsters

by Temitope Alabi
Dolapo Badmus
Popular Nigerian Police Officer, Dolapo Badmus

Zone 2 Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus has taken to social media to reflect on cybercrime in 2019 stated that, ‘it’s been a very tough year for those engaging in cybercrime’.

The Police PRO also said, ‘Yahoo Yahoo is not a profession, it’s a means to a destructive end! Be guided’.

“If what I’m reading here is true, then it’s been a very tough year for those engaging in cybercrime, from January till date (and obviously forever) it has been arrest upon arrest!

“I am thinking, it’s a resolution of all security agencies all over the world to put a stop to this menace! I then imagine, what shall it profit a man to buy a laptop and press till daybreak only to end up in the hand of detectives in order to be jailed!?

“Dear Youth, Yahoo Yahoo is not a profession, it’s a means to a destructive end! Be guided.

