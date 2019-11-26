Don Jazzy Celebrates Burna Boy, Fireboy, Joeboy For ‘Having A Great 2019’

by Olayemi Oladotun

Mavin CEO and record producer, Don Jazzy has taken to his Twitter handle to celebrate Burna Boy, Fireboy, Rema and Joeboy for having a great 2019.

Don Jazzy
L-R: Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Fireboy, and Joeboy

The year has indeed been an amazing one for Burna Boy.

The African Giant himself was crowned at several award ceremonies as the best artist in Africa this year.

This can also be said to be true of a number of relatively new artistes in the Nigerian music industry, and ace producer and Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, recently took time out to celebrate the young talents.

See his post below:

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy’s post
