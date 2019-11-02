Don Jazzy Shows Off His Gbese Dance Skills (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Don Jazzy
Nigerian Music Producer Don Jazzy

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has been spotted showing off his dancing skills with a couple of his close friends.

In the video, Don Jazzy was spotted doing the ‘Zanku Gbese’ dance with D’prince and Tega all who are signed to his music label.

He seemed to be enjoying every moment of his time away from Nigeria as he did the Gbese leg dance.

He took to his Instagram story to share the video as he tagged other members of the Marvin Music label.

Watch The Video Here:

 

Tags from the story
D'Prince, don jazzy
