‘Don’t Be Rich And Single At 50’ – Nigerian Writer Attacks Angry Feminists

A Nigerian writer identified as Praise George has taken to social media to attack ‘Angry feminists’.

The writer, who also advised them, pointed out that they shouldn’t be rich and single at fifty.

The writer stressed that many career-driven women have lost their ways as they think they can have both what they desire in their careers as well as having a lovely home.

Following that, he also said that many unsuspecting men will fall for women like these and in the end, live to regret settling down with them.

