‘Don’t Be Rich And Single At 50’ – Nigerian Writer Attacks Angry Feminists

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian writer identified as Praise George has taken to social media to attack ‘Angry feminists’.

The writer, who also advised them, pointed out that they shouldn’t be rich and single at fifty.

The writer stressed that many career-driven women have lost their ways as they think they can have both what they desire in their careers as well as having a lovely home.

READ ALSO – Popular Nigerian Writer Celebrates Being 40 And Unmarried

Following that, he also said that many unsuspecting men will fall for women like these and in the end, live to regret settling down with them.

See His Post Here:

Nigerian Writer
Praise George’s Post
Tags from the story
feminist, Nigerian Writers, Praise George
0

You may also like

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year olds – Korede Bello

Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’

Nigerian Celebrities React To ‘Brown Skin Girl’ By Wizkid And Beyonce

Nollywood Actress Liz Anjorin Bags Islamic Chieftaincy

Nigerian-American Rapper, Wale Throw Shades At Jidenna Over His Comment About Nigeria

Davido says he’s tired of beggars invading his street in Lekki: “I Need to Move”

Wizkid says he would love to relocate to Ghana when he is old

‘How I Almost Died’- Falz Reveals SHOCKING Incident

[Photos]: Mompha Claims He Just Acquired A Mclaren ‘flying car’ to celebrate his birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *