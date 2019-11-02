‘Don’t Go And Work’ – Adekunle Gold Replies Fan Who Asked For Giveaway (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Singer Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has replied a follower who asked him for a giveaway.

The singer, who got mentioned by a fan identified as ‘Newnaira’, took to Twitter to ask the singer to do a give away to his fans and followers.

Reacting, the artiste went on to advise the fan to go and work hard for his own money.

READ ALSO – ‘I Don’t Need A Guideline To Handle Your Waist Line’ – Adekunle Gold Tells Simi

The headies award-winning artiste is known to give it straight to anyone who comes at him.

See The Post Here:

Adekunle Gold
Adekunle’s Reply To Fan
