Don’t Wait For Anybody To Push Your Dreams, BBnaija’s Avala Tells Ella

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Avala has urged people to stop waiting for other individuals to help them achieve their dreams.

Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Saidat Avala Balogun
Evicted BBNaija Housemate, Saidat Avala Balogun

The reality star advises on pushing dreams is coming hours after fellow reality star, Ella revealed that she is giving up on her dream of being a musician.

Also Read: I Am Quitting My Music Career Over Lack Of Finances: BBNaija Star, Ella

Avala expressed that she feels sorry for people waiting for others to help them push their dreams.

She went on to advise that people should work, and believe in God that things will work out.

See her post below:

Avala
Avala’s post
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Avala, ella
0

You may also like

Special Adviser To The President, Femi Adesina Fingers Opposition For Widespread Killings In Nigeria

GRAPHIC PHOTO: Security Guard Kills Boss To Raise Money For Christmas

Photos: Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Prophetess Naomi Ogunwusi ministering in her church

LASG set to demolish buildings erected on drainage channels

Angry mob sets bank ablaze at Apapa

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th November 2019

ASUU, ASUP calls off strike in Nasarawa

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ifu Ennada Shades Blessing Okoro Over False Claims

I know nothing about the launch of US Radio Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *