Don’t Wait For Anybody To Push Your Dreams, BBnaija’s Avala Tells Ella

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Avala has urged people to stop waiting for other individuals to help them achieve their dreams.

The reality star advises on pushing dreams is coming hours after fellow reality star, Ella revealed that she is giving up on her dream of being a musician.

Avala expressed that she feels sorry for people waiting for others to help them push their dreams.

She went on to advise that people should work, and believe in God that things will work out.

