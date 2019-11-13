Drama As Lagos Bus Conductor Suits Up To Work (Video)

In a video shared on the Internet, a Lagos commercial bus conductor is spotted looking all fresh and suited up while going about his business.

The unidentified conductor was spotted, doing his job in a well-dressed suit and tie outfit.

READ ALSO – BREAKING! Lagos State Govt. Declares Uniform With Tag For Bus Conductors

Information Nigeria recalls that the Lagos State Government had earlier hinted to give bus conductors uniforms and name tags, even though they never followed through.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Whatever your hustle is, never be caught unfresh.”

See The Post Here:

Watch The Vidoe Here: