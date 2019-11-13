Drama As Lagos Bus Conductor Suits Up To Work (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a video shared on the Internet, a Lagos commercial bus conductor is spotted looking all fresh and suited up while going about his business.

The unidentified conductor was spotted, doing his job in a well-dressed suit and tie outfit.

READ ALSO – BREAKING! Lagos State Govt. Declares Uniform With Tag For Bus Conductors

Information Nigeria recalls that the Lagos State Government had earlier hinted to give bus conductors uniforms and name tags, even though they never followed through.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Whatever your hustle is, never be caught unfresh.”

See The Post Here:

Lagos Bus Conductors
Lagos Bus Conductor Dressed In Suit and Tie

Watch The Vidoe Here:

View this post on Instagram

Bus conductor shows up at work, looking muah 😘

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
bus conductors, lagos state
0

You may also like

Cultists kill youth leader in Rivers State

7-year Old Boy Lynched In Lagos For Stealing Garri

There Are Jobs In The Country Only That The Degrees Acquired By The Children Of The Poor Is Different From The Ones Acquired By The children Of The Poor - Shehu Sanni

“There Are Jobs In The Country Only That The Degrees Acquired By The Children Of The Poor Is Different” – Shehu Sanni

‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

Buhari bans 50 highly placed Nigerians from travelling abroad

Lionheart

‘I Am Pained With What Am Seeing’: Uche Jombo Says As Genevieve’s ‘Lion Heart’ Makes Oscar Nomination

FUTA

Police Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

Ronke Odusanya

Pasuma Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend, Ronke Odusanya On New Baby

[SEE PHOTO]: Did Tonto Dikeh just confirm she has a new man???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *