Drama As Nigerian Mom Storms Sports Beting Centre To Beat Gambling Son

by Temitope Alabi

Mom deals with son at betting center

A Nigerian mom is going viral at the moment after a video surfaced showing how she dealt with her son for gambling.

According to online reports, the mom traced her son to a betting center and beat the hell out of him after trying so hard to get him to stop gambling.

The report stated that the young boy is addicted to gambling and his mom has continued to try to get him off this addiction to no avail.

The video, which has since gone viral, saw her pummeling him right there at the betting center.

