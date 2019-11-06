Drama As Two Nuns Became Pregnant After Missionary Trip To Africa

by Valerie Oke
Catholic Nuns
Nuns Walking Away

The Catholic Church in Rome has subjected two nuns to investigation after they were discovered pregnant after missionary work in Africa, the Sun reports.

The two nuns were said to have undergone different assignments in different continents.

However, trouble started after one of them complained of stomach ache and she was taken to the hospital where she was discovered to have been pregnant.

Also, the second nun, a mother superior, was still working when she was discovered pregnant.

According to the Church, there is every possibility that both women returned to their nation and has some form of sexual encounter which resulted in the pregnancy.

A Catholic church source in Rome told The Sun:

“There is consternation at this news.

“It appears that both women were back in their home nations and obviously had some form of sexual encounter.

“An investigation has been launched; they both breached strict rules of chastity but the welfare of their children is uppermost.”

