Drama As Wife Refuses To Give Husband Food For Laughing With Another Woman

A Twitter user @FrancisElecha has shared the story of how his dad was denied food by his mum for laughing with another woman after a church program.

According to the narrator, the dad reached out to him on phone to report his mum for failing to give him food because he greeted the same woman on two different occasions.

‘My dad just called me, he said my mum has refused to give him food

Reason being that he was laughing with a woman after church yesterday and he laughed with the same woman a week ago. I’m legit rolling on the floor. These old people ehn.