DSS Means Department Of State Services NOT Department Of Sowore Services: Presidency

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has reacted to a comment by Femi Falana, SAN, that the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has stopped taking his calls over Omoyele Sowore’s matter.

Falana who was reacting to a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, said, although, he has an official relationship with the Bichi, the DSS DG has refused to speak with him since the agency refused to release Sowore, despite a court order granting him bail.

“I confirm that I have an official relationship with the DG of SSS. But since the commencement of the case of Sowore and Bakare, the DG has refused to pick my calls while I have since become a persona non grata in the office of the SSS.

“With respect to the baseless allegation that I am playing to the gallery by demanding for the release of my clients in line with the valid and subsisting order of a competent law court, I shall take appropriate action under the law.”

Onochie, while reacting to Falana’s comment, hailed the DSS DG for ignoring Falana’s calls saying the Department of State Services is not the Department of Sowore Services.

In a tweet in Friday, the presidential side wrote: “Good job DG Bichi.

“DSS means Department of State Services NOT Department of Sowore Services.

“The demands of the DSS are unambiguous, clear and straightforward.

“Tell the Sureties to go and sign him out.”