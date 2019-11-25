DSTV Describes Teddy-A, Bambam As Romeo And Juliet; Leo DaSilva Reacts

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Leo DaSilva has reacted to a tweet that DSTV tweeted about his fellow housemates, BamBam and Teddy-A.

The reality star who went spiritual tweeted his good wishes for the newly wedded couples

DSTV tweeted what seems to just be a joke but got a spiritual reply from the former housemate.

The TV service providers tweeted: “why hasn’t anyone tweeted ‘gonna tell my kids this was Romeo and Juliet’?”

Reacting to that, Leo replied saying: “I reject it for them in Jesus name. They will not die but live to declare the praises of our Lord Jesus Christ in the land of the living.”

See Post Here: