DSTV Describes Teddy-A, Bambam As Romeo And Juliet; Leo DaSilva Reacts

by Michael Isaac
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Leo DaSilva has reacted to a tweet that DSTV tweeted about his fellow housemates, BamBam and Teddy-A.

The reality star who went spiritual tweeted his good wishes for the newly wedded couples

DSTV  tweeted what seems to just be a joke but got a spiritual reply from the former housemate.

The TV service providers tweeted: “why hasn’t anyone tweeted ‘gonna tell my kids this was Romeo and Juliet’?”

Reacting to that, Leo replied saying: “I reject it for them in Jesus name. They will not die but live to declare the praises of our Lord Jesus Christ in the land of the living.”

