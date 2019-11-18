Dubai Arrest: Lady Shares Video Of Davido Being Prevented From Fleeing

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian lady has released video of the moment a tipsy Davido and his crew were prevented from fleeing a hotel in Dubai.

Davido
Nigerian Singer Davido

Recall that the singer was arrested after stabbing one Michael aka Dream Chaser, who is the younger brother of Abu Abel, the CEO of Obimzy Records in Dubai.

Also Read: Davido Punches Man Who Tries To Take Picture With Him (Video)

According to multiple reports, the incident happened inside an elevator at Crab Market, Emirates Financial Towers, Dubai.

According to reports, the father of three stabbed the guy who was only trying to take a picture with the singer.

In the video shared online, the singer and his crew members attempted to flee the scene of the incident.

Watch the video below:

0

