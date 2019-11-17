Dubai Hotel Deliver Davido’s Drink In Armoured Tank (VIDEO)

If there is an award for the ‘best luxurious living celebrity’, Nigerian singer David Adeleke simply known as Davido definitely deserves one.

The talented singer took his luxurious living a top-notch after the expensive drink he bought in a Dubai hotel was delivered to him in an armoured tank vehicle.

The singer is currently in Dubai as a part of the invited celebrity for the OneAfricaMusicFest holding in the country.

The singer who touched down the country with his full crew member has been living his life to the fullest since he stepped foot on the country.

Watch the video below: