Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shares His First Ever Selfie With His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

by Temitope Alabi
Ebuka Uchendu and wife
Ebuka and Cynthia

Media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Cynthia on her birthday.

The BBNaija host shared the first selfie he took with his wife 6 years ago then penned a sweet birthday message alongside.

Our first ever selfie together almost 6 years ago… And our most recent one yesterday 👩‍❤️‍👨
One day sha, I’ll share our first actual picture together from 2010. But I’m not ready for you to kill me today 😆
You literally are my favorite human in the world and thankfully the superb mother of our amazing children. I can never thank you enough for everything!!!
Hope you have the happiest birthday ever because you definitely deserve all of it. Love you beyond words ❤️🎂

