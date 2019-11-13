Edo APC Suspends Adams Oshiomhole

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party.

This development, according to Anselm Ojezua, chairman of APC in the state, is because of the role Oshiomhole played in the crisis rocking the party in Edo state.

According to the party chairman in the state, the national chairman was suspended after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Read Also: Oshiomhole’s Biggest Mistake Was Making Obaseki Governor: Edo Ex-Speaker

“Consequent on the development, the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state,” the statement read.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC. We have passed a vote of no confidence on him and he stands suspended from the party.

“We don’t want what happened in Zamfara State or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State.