Edo APC Suspends Governor Obaseki, Deputy

Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state has been suspended by Edo Peoples Movement, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Patrick Ikahriale, a chieftain of the party, made the announcement while briefing journalists after a meeting of leaders and members of the party which held at the residence of Charles Airhiavbere, a governorship aspirant.

The faction also also announced the suspension of Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo, and Ogie Osarodion, secretary to the state government.

He said, “Governor Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu; Anslem Ojezua and Osarodion Ogie (SSG), from available information from top leaders of the PDP, have concluded plans to defect from the APC and seek re-election on that platform. ”

“For us, the authentic APC stakeholders in Edo State, we wholeheartedly denounce such. We wish to state that at the appropriate time, the APC National Working Committee will initiate the process of party primaries for the selection of the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

“We will abide by the guidelines for such primaries as the constitution of the party vests the responsibility of conducting primaries on the NWC.

“We are prepared to give every aspirant equal opportunity to test their popularity. We will resist any attempt to close the political space.

Ikahriale stated further that, “Consequently, we hereby suspend Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Phillip Shuaibu and Barr. Osarodion Ogie from the party for anti-party activities and urge the National Working Committee to set the machinery in motion for further disciplinary action against them.”

This comes after the state chapter of the APC suspended Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party, after passing a vote of no confidence on him.