Edo Deputy Governor Denies Attack On Obaseki, Oba Akiolu, Others

by Valerie Oke

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has denied any involvement in the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu at the home of Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebhomeni, Shaibu described the incident as ‘unfortunate.

He said: “The Governor, his deputy, Oba of Lagos and their entourage were at the gate of the National Chairman of our great party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to pay him the usual homage since they were in his domain.

“Surprisingly, the large crowd that gathered at the gate brutally attacked the convoy, destroying three cars in the process.

“The convoy had to quickly turn and came back to the varsity campus. So, how did the DG cause it, could he have arranged his own attack?

“In fact, they were there on the invitation of the Comrade himself.”

Tags from the story
adams oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu
