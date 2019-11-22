Edo Pastor Slumps, Dies Shortly After Defecting To APC

Mr. Godwin, the former secretary of Owan East, has confirmed the passing away of Pastor Aimola John who slumped shortly after announcing his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Pastor, as he is fondly called, was a former chairmanship candidate for Owan East Local Government Area.

He left APC in 2015 along with his political godfather and boss, Pastor Ize Iyamu in 2015.

Iyamu was expelled by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) recently and this fuelled their move back to the APC.

He was said to have slumped shortly after making the pronouncement and he was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.