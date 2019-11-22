Edo Polytechnic Expels Two Students Caught Having Sex Inside Lecture Hall (Photo)

The nation’s tertiary institution has been rocked by a series of sexual scandals in the last few days with the most recent being the Babcock sex tape which leaked online.

Well, while Nigerians are still debating whether Babcock was right to have expelled both students since the activity didn’t happen within the school premises, another two students have been expelled by another institution, Edo state polytechnic.

This time, they were caught doing it in a lecture hall as conveyed in the official statement by the school.

See the official statement below: