Eid-El Maulud: Saraki Sends Goodwill Message To Muslims

Bukola Saraki, the immediate former Senate President of Nigeria, has enjoined Muslim faithful across the World to imbibe and demonstrate the peace-loving virtue for which Prophet Muhammed was known for as they celebrate the Maulud Nabiy.
The Maulud Nabiy is a celebration of the birth of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Read Also: Arsenal Vs Tottenham: Saraki Flaunts Sons At Emirate Stadium (Photo)
He made the appeal via his Twitter handle on Monday, 11th November.
He wrote:
I, particularly, appeal to Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe and demonstrate the peace-loving and accommodating virtues for which the Holy Prophet was known.
I wish Muslim faithful a happy #EidElMaulud. As we mark this day in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I appeal to Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe the virtues of integrity, moral uprightness, kindness and generosity that the Holy Prophet stood for.
I, particularly, appeal to Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe and demonstrate the peace loving and accommodating virtues for which the Holy Prophet was known.
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) November 11, 2019