Eid-El Maulud: Saraki Sends Goodwill Message To Muslims

Bukola Saraki, the immediate former Senate President of Nigeria, has enjoined Muslim faithful across the World to imbibe and demonstrate the peace-loving virtue for which Prophet Muhammed was known for as they celebrate the Maulud Nabiy.

The Maulud Nabiy is a celebration of the birth of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He made the appeal via his Twitter handle on Monday, 11th November.

He wrote:

I, particularly, appeal to Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe and demonstrate the peace-loving and accommodating virtues for which the Holy Prophet was known.

I wish Muslim faithful a happy #EidElMaulud. As we mark this day in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), I appeal to Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe the virtues of integrity, moral uprightness, kindness and generosity that the Holy Prophet stood for.