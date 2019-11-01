Police Arrest Ekiti State University Staff For Defiling His 12-Year-Old Daughter

The Ekiti State police command has arrested one Davies Joel, a staff of the Ekiti State University, who has been defiling his 12-year-old daughter for 3 years after the daughter confided in his teacher during a sex education class.

Narrating how it started, the little girl explained that her dad is always telling her how special she is to him before going on to play with her breast and subsequently have sex with her.

Upon further interrogation, the little girl confirmed that he engaged in the same act with her before she left for school. Upon proper examination, little blood was seen around her private part and she was taken to the hospital for proper examination.

The dad was then swooped upon and he confessed to the crime blaming it on ‘act of foolishness’ before going on to plead for forgiveness.

Caleb Ikechukwu, the Ekiti state police spokesman, confirmed his arrest and said he would be duly charged to court once the investigation is concluded.

“The operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a Rape Suspect Davies Noel, 52 years old who had been having unlawful canal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three (3) years. The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019.

“However, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charged to court upon conclusive investigation,” Ikechukwu said.