El-Rufai Kneels Down, Begs Kogi People To Forgive Yahaya Bello (Video)

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has got social media talking following his public apology to people of Kogi who Governor Yahaya Bello has offended.

The people of Kogi State are set to head to the polls on Saturday to vote for a new governor.

At the grand finale of the APC rally, the Governor of Kaduna State, who is the chairman of Yahaya Bello campaign team appealed to the people of the state by going down on his knees to seek forgiveness.

Watch the video below: