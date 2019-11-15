Election: IGP Withdraws Security Aides Of Bayelsa, Kogi Governors

Ahead of the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the withdrawal of all security aides attached to governors, their deputies, public office holders, politicians and other personalities that will be participating in the elections with effect from Friday.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police in charge of operations at the Force Headquarters, DIG Abdulmajid in Lokoja on Thursday.

The DIG, while briefing journalists on preparation for the two elections, said that the security aides would remain withdrawn from the affected political actors and public office holders until after the elections.

Read Also: Bayelsa Guber: APC Has No Candidate As Court Sacks Lyon

“We are not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to pose during the elections in both states.

“To such elements, we must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had enough of electoral violence. Hence, while the Nigeria Police shall strive to guarantee a peaceful and secure space for all political parties and the citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights, we shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserved justice any person or group of persons that attempt to threaten the democratic order in Kogi and Bayelsa states.”