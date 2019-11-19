Ellen DeGeneres Backs Gay Getting Married Without Parent’s Approval

by Temitope Alabi
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres

Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres,  is set to make the dream of a young bride come true.

The said bride had taken to Twitter to appeal to Ellen and model Chrissy Teigen to walk her down the aisle as her parents have refused to come to her wedding due to her being gay.

Read Also: Ellen DeGeneres, Wife Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary

The young lady had tweeted;

“hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that I’m gay! I need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and I would cry.”

Ellen reached out to her and said she will be there.

See the exchange below;

Ellen
Ellen
Tags from the story
Ellen DeGeneres
0

You may also like

Gambian Actress shades female celebs who are above 30 and single

Mercy Aigbe: “Why I voted Jonathan out”

OAP Freeze Explains Difference Between His Online Church And Other Churches

Toyin Aimakhu loses Honda Element car to armed robbers

Kiss Daniel and Omawumi Cancels Shoot Over Food Poisoning Scare (Photos)

Nollywood veteran actor, Sadiq Daba, diagnosed of leukemia

[Video]: Lady Drops Her Baby To Fight Her Baby Daddy In A Mall

[Video]: Lady Drops Baby To Fight Her Baby Daddy In A Mall

‘The Emoji Movie’ Becomes First Film To Play In Saudi Arabia Following 35-year Ban On Cinemas

Seeing Is Believing: We Can Bring The Trophy Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *