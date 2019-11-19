Ellen DeGeneres Backs Gay Getting Married Without Parent’s Approval

Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, is set to make the dream of a young bride come true.

The said bride had taken to Twitter to appeal to Ellen and model Chrissy Teigen to walk her down the aisle as her parents have refused to come to her wedding due to her being gay.

Read Also: Ellen DeGeneres, Wife Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary

The young lady had tweeted;

“hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that I’m gay! I need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and I would cry.”

Ellen reached out to her and said she will be there.

See the exchange below;