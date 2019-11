A new report has confirmed that Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathews are no longer a couple.

This news surfaced after the footballer responded to an IG user after the latter asked him a question.

The follower had asked the footballer if he will be visiting Namibia soon and the football star replied that he will no longer be coming to the country.

See the exchange below;