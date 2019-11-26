End Of The Year: I Am Only Available For Enjoyment, Says Mercy Aigbe

As the year winds down, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared with her fans the only thing she would be available for.

Speaking via her Instagram page, Mrs Aigbe said she would only be available for enjoyment for the remaining days and nothing more.

The delectable actress’ wedding to socialite, Lanre Gentry, hit the rock following allegations of domestic violence on the screen diva.

She wrote:

For the remaining days in this year, I am only available for enjoyment”