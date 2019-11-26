End Time: Pastor Assembles Half-Naked Women To Pray For Him In Akure

by Eyitemi Majeed
Image result for End Time: Pastor Assembles Half Naked Women To Pray In His Church"
Prophet Babatunde Omoemi and half-naked women

A video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment some half-naked women were assembled by Prophet Babatunde Omoemi(founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure) to pray for him.

According to reports, he was said to have employed their service after a 1-year-old child got missing during a service in the church.

Read Also: If You Must Bless Someone Other Than Your Parents, Don’t Start With Your Pastor: Omokri

In the video, the half-naked women were seen praying fervently for the pastor to overcome all the battle aimed at tarnishing his image.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Prophet Babatunde Omoemi
0

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Charity Nnaji Blames Herself Over Pastor’s Suicide

12 Things You’ll Perfectly Understand If You Love Food

nigeria is hellish under buhari watch

The Country Under Your Watch Is Hellish – Omotola Throw Mud At Buhari And Osinbajo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th October

Presidency Reveals When Buhari Will Sign 2018 Budget

Former finance minister Okonjo Iwela, Nenadi Usman, Oronsaye, summoned by Reps over alleged tax certificate forgery by firms

Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian name their baby girl, Alex junior

Chimamanda elected into American Academy of Arts and Letters

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th November

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *