End Time: Pastor Assembles Half-Naked Women To Pray For Him In Akure

A video is currently making the round on social media capturing the moment some half-naked women were assembled by Prophet Babatunde Omoemi(founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure) to pray for him.

According to reports, he was said to have employed their service after a 1-year-old child got missing during a service in the church.

In the video, the half-naked women were seen praying fervently for the pastor to overcome all the battle aimed at tarnishing his image.

Watch the video below: