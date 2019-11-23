England Still Pays Me N5m Pension Monthly As Ex-Player – Footballer, John Fashanu

John Fashanu, a former England International, has stated that Tammy Abraham decided to play for England ahead of Nigeria because there are more financial gains attached to him, Daily Trust reports.

He further used himself as an example by sharing that he is above 50 years of age but still gets N5m monthly pension and other entitlements from the English FA.

His words:

“Till today, I still get my benefits, my pensions. I get N5m monthly as pensions for being an ex-footballer in England and I am now in my 50s.

Tammy knows why he hasn’t played for the Super Eagles and it’s because there are more financial benefits playing for England, there are more glory and less wahala. Why do we ask the boy to play for Nigeria and torture him?

We need to step up. Tammy is a massive miss for Nigeria. Nobody went to London to talk to him and explain to him the benefits of playing for his motherland. .

And when you hear what happened to Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha, did anybody come out to defend him over his tax bills, did anybody come out to defend Kanu when he had issues with his hotel?” he asked.