Europa League: Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat

Arsenal dip in form continues as they were beaten by the German side, Frankfurt, during their Europa League clash at the Emirates on Thursday.

The Gunners had taken the lead just before the half time break before the visitors struck in quick succession after the restart.

The English side would have sealed their spot at the top of their group with at least a draw.

Read Also: Arsenal Extends Winless Run With Defeat At Leicester City

They would now require to avoid a defeat in their last group stage match of the competition in order to finish the group as leader.