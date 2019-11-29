Europa League: Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat

by Eyitemi Majeed
Arsenal player
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal

Arsenal dip in form continues as they were beaten by the German side, Frankfurt, during their Europa League clash at the Emirates on Thursday.

The Gunners had taken the lead just before the half time break before the visitors struck in quick succession after the restart.

The English side would have sealed their spot at the top of their group with at least a draw.

Read Also: Arsenal Extends Winless Run With Defeat At Leicester City

They would now require to avoid a defeat in their last group stage match of the competition in order to finish the group as leader.

Tags from the story
arsenal, Europa League, Frankfurt
0

You may also like

Cristiano Ronaldo Is So Fit That The Result Of His Juventus Medical Is Shocking

Keshi to Work With Technical Study Group in Team Selection

FIFA Confederation Cup: Russia defeats New Zealand in opening fixture

eremenko

CSKA Midfielder Banned For Testing Positive For Cocaine In Champions League Match

Nou Camp to Host Copa del Rey Final on 30 May

Paul Pogba to miss Manchester derby after Arsenal red card

Enyeama Battles Toure for BBC African Footie Award

Leicester City Sacks Manager

Markovic Secures 3 Points for Liverpool at Sunderland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *