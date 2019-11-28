Europa League: Manchester United Unbeaten Run Comes To Halt

Manchester United unbeaten run in the Europa League has finally come to an end after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Astana in their fourth group stage match of the competition.

The English giants had started the match on the front note and took an early lead in the 10th minute through Jessie Lingard who captained the youthful side.

The defeat would not have much of an impact as they have already secured qualification to the next round of the competition.

Read Also: Europa League: Manchester United Decimate Partizan To Set Their Second Best Performance Of The Season

However, they are likely to finish the group as leader if Az Alkmaar defeats Partizan Beograd later and play at least a draw with them in the last group stage match.