Every Woman Has A Man In Her – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is out here sharing some nuggets via her IG page.

The mom of one, who made news of recent after it surfaced that she had been arrested in Dubai and was facing deportation, took to IG to share a message for women.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Shares Message A Scammer Sent To Her Cousin Claiming It Was Her

According to Tonto, every woman has a man in her.

“EVERY WOMAN HAS A MAN IN HER WHICH INFLUENCES HER TO RESIST, REJECT OR REWARD ANY MAN WHO DESIRES TO PUT HER UNDER. HER STRENGTH IS THE MAN IN HER…”