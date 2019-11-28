Every Woman Has A Man In Her – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is out here sharing some nuggets via her IG page.

The mom of one, who made news of recent after it surfaced that she had been arrested in Dubai and was facing deportation, took to IG to share a message for women.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Shares Message A Scammer Sent To Her Cousin Claiming It Was Her

According to Tonto, every woman has a man in her.

“EVERY WOMAN HAS A MAN IN HER WHICH INFLUENCES HER TO RESIST, REJECT OR REWARD ANY MAN WHO DESIRES TO PUT HER UNDER. HER STRENGTH IS THE MAN IN HER…”

 

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh


.

Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

The weapons found in our house were planted – Nnamdi Kanu’s family

Armed Robbers kill two policemen in Sokoto

Queue returns to Lagos, fuel scarcity looms

Wilfred Ndidi named Leicester City young player of the year

Boyfriend of former-Ondo deputy governor’s daughter, Khadijat Oluboyo, gives shocking details of how she was killed

Sea-Pirates Kill 1 Police, 2 Civil Defence Officers in Bayelsa

Madu describes IPOB threat to disrupt Anambra November election as empty

FG To Introduce New Reward System For Civil Servants

Eme

Just In: Imo Governor-Elect Bans Issuance of C of O

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *