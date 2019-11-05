Everyday For The Thief…Ikorodu Residents Nab Robbery Suspect; Tie Him To A Pole

The video of a robbery suspect, who was arrested and tied to an electric pole in Ikorodu area of Lagos state is currently trending on social media.

According to reports, the thief was caught while trying to steal electric cables around 3.00 am on Tuesday by men of the vigilantes’ service in the area.

He was then stripped naked, tied to an electric pole as the residents of the area took turns to flog him.