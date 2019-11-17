Evil Mother Stabs Her Three Children To Death In Imo

The Awo Idemili community in Imo state was thrown into pandemonium as a woman stabbed three of her own children before her husband could return from the vigil, Daily Trust reports.

Narrating what happened, her mother-in-law said the woman persuaded her husband simply identified as Emeka Ajoihe to go for a Virgil while she stays at home with the children.

She was said to have bolted the door from behind as soon as the husband left the house.

The husband upon returning from the vigil reportedly met the children in a pool of blood.