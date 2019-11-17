Evil Mother Stabs Her Three Children To Death In Imo

The Awo Idemili community in Imo state was thrown into pandemonium as a woman stabbed three of her own children before her husband could return from the vigil, Daily Trust reports.
Narrating what happened, her mother-in-law said the woman persuaded her husband simply identified as Emeka Ajoihe to go for a Virgil while she stays at home with the children.
She was said to have bolted the door from behind as soon as the husband left the house.
Read Also: Imo Monarchs Back INEC’s Appeal Against Okorocha
The husband upon returning from the vigil reportedly met the children in a pool of blood.
3 Comments
The fault may come from the husband, why is he answering such name(EMEKA AJO -IHE) for the first place.the name is not good EMEKA Bad things
The end time has come already
It’s abnormal, something is amiss