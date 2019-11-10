Ex-BBA Winner, Dillish Matthews Reacts To Breakup With Footballer Adebayor

by Michael Isaac
Dillish Matthews
Dillish Matthews

Former winner of the Big Brother Africa TV reality show, Dillish Matthews, has reacted to the way her ex-boyfriend announced and handled their breakup.

The reality TV star, who took to her Instagram story to express herself, hinted that she wasn’t pleased with the way Emannuel Adebayor handled their breakup

Recall that it was yesterday when the footballer announced their breakup to the world, hinting that they

were no longer together.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor Confirms Breakup With Namibian Girlfriend

Taking to Instagram, she described Adebayor’s actions as childish.

She wrote: “I sure don’t like a childish man.”

See Her Post Here:

Dillish Matthews
Her Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Dillish Matthews, Emmanuel Adebayor
0

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History: 11th December

Zenith Bank Egbeda Armed Robbers Caught And Embarrassed [PHOTOS]

Daughter of Ex- Russian mayor contests for President

To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to Victory in 2019 | #Fight4Naija

Kaffy and Naira Marley

I Have Nothing Against Naira Marley, Says Kaffy

9 Reasons Men Betray Their Wives

World Cup 2018: Etebo Replies A Fan Who Said He Played Rubbish Against Croatia

3 interesting points Atiku made during the town hall meeting hosted by Kadaria Ahmed

Marilyn Monroe’s Dress Sold At Auction For $4.8 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *