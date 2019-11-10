Ex-BBA Winner, Dillish Matthews Reacts To Breakup With Footballer Adebayor

Former winner of the Big Brother Africa TV reality show, Dillish Matthews, has reacted to the way her ex-boyfriend announced and handled their breakup.

The reality TV star, who took to her Instagram story to express herself, hinted that she wasn’t pleased with the way Emannuel Adebayor handled their breakup

Recall that it was yesterday when the footballer announced their breakup to the world, hinting that they

were no longer together.

Taking to Instagram, she described Adebayor’s actions as childish.

She wrote: “I sure don’t like a childish man.”

See Her Post Here: