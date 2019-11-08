Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Diane Becomes ‘Highly Stylish’ Ambassador (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane has taken to Instagram page to announce that she has signed a new endorsement deal with Highly Stylish.

Diane
Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane

Recall that the reality star has been bagging endorsement deals since her stint on the reality show.

Also Read: Diane Bags Endorsement Deal With Stylenest Hair

Some days ago, the reality star became a brand ambassador for cosmetic company,  Kuddy Cosmetics.

Days later, she signed on as a brand influencer for online store, Jumia.

Not resting on her oars, the reality star has joined Highly Stylish, an online lifestyle store as an ambassador.

See her post below:

Diane
Diane signing her endorsement deal with Highly Stylish

 

Tags from the story
Diane, Highly Stylish
0

You may also like

Village Headmaster’ Producer Passes Away

Amy Schumer Flaunts Bare B*ob in Racy Scene for New Comedy Movie, ‘Snatched’ (Photos)

D’banj Set To Marry And Have A Baby This Year

Comic Actor, Baba Ijesha Set To Marry Samsung Manager

"Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Step Down" - Actor Akah Nnani

“Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Step Down” – Actor, Akah Nnani

Update: Wayne Rooney banned from driving for 2 years and given 100 hours’ community service

“I swear dem go pay” – Davido Vows To Deal With Thugs Who Assaulted Zlatan Ibile Over Segun Wire.

Man Threatens to Shoot Kunle Afolayan Over This Shocking Reason!

Debie-rise leads her ‘Risers nation’ as they rip ‘a trolling follower’ apart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *