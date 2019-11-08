Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Diane Becomes ‘Highly Stylish’ Ambassador (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane has taken to Instagram page to announce that she has signed a new endorsement deal with Highly Stylish.

Recall that the reality star has been bagging endorsement deals since her stint on the reality show.

Some days ago, the reality star became a brand ambassador for cosmetic company, Kuddy Cosmetics.

Days later, she signed on as a brand influencer for online store, Jumia.

Not resting on her oars, the reality star has joined Highly Stylish, an online lifestyle store as an ambassador.

See her post below: