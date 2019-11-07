Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Arrives Court In Wheelchair

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina arrived at the federal high court in Abuja for his trial in a wheelchair.

The former PRTT boss was wheeled into the courtroom by two prison wardens.

A ruling on his application for bail is expected to hold today, Thursday.

Mr Maina was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.