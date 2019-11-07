Ex-Pension Boss, Maina Arrives Court In Wheelchair

by Valerie Oke
Maina
Maina in wheelchair

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina arrived at the federal high court in Abuja for his trial in a wheelchair.

Read Also: DSS Arrest Maina’s Son For Pulling Out Pistol On Security Agents

The former PRTT boss was wheeled into the courtroom by two prison wardens.

A ruling on his application for bail is expected to hold today, Thursday.

Mr Maina was arraigned on October 25 and pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of N100 billion pension fraud brought against him.

He is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious accounts and other fraudulent activities.

Tags from the story
Abdulrasheed Maina, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT)
