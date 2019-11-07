Extraordinary Winnings At The Guinness MVP Promo

The biggest and most rewarding promo is still on and every day, fans continue to win exciting cash prizes and airtime. Three extraordinary fans already won one million naira each during the Guinness MVP Promo on Monday, 20th October 2019 and Guinness Nigeria continues to make more fans smile home with millions as the MVP promo will run until 31 January 2020.

Extraordinary Fans Made of More are integral to every football experience, sharing winning moments as such, loyal customers and football fans across the country are recognized by the Guinness MVP this season.

Be the next Guinness MVP as there is over N100 million worth of airtime and other cash prizes to be won. To win, check under the crown of promotional bottles of Guinness Extra Smooth and Guinness Foreign Extra Stout to send your code, by dialing *1759*CODE#. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to win extraordinary prizes.

Keep winning with Guinness: Fans Made of More.

Follow @guinnessnigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about Guinness Nigeria.

Terms and Conditions Apply.

Drink Responsibly.