Fake Police Caused Problems In Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: IGP

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday said the policemen alleged to have interrupted the Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States were fake.

Adamu, while speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with journalists after a meeting of service chiefs with President Muhammadu Buhari, said all security personnel for the two elections had “special identification tags”.

According to Mohammed, 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the attacks that took place during the elections and that investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP said the helicopter sighted dropping teargas in Kogi during the election was deployed for crimes prevention purpose, adding that the helicopter was on patrol had to intervene to stop chaos and ballot box snatching.

He said, “During the elections, anybody you saw either in police uniform or military uniform that does not carry the tag that has been given for the election, that person is not genuine police officer or military officer or that he was not on official duty.

“Because, we were aware of the fact that or we were told that some politicians were going to sew police and military uniforms, so, we device some other means of identifying those that were on elections duty. We have to give them tags.

“We recruited and trained them before the elections to play by the rule, be professional, work within where you are posted and not beyond.”