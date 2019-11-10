Falana Provides Proofs Of Buhari’s Alleged Third-Term Moves

by Valerie Oke
File photo of Falana and Buhari
Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of working on a third term agenda behind the closed door.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the combative human right activist went on to list some of the moves which buttress his assertion as alleged stifling of free speech, a crackdown on the media, including the new media, disobedience of court order among others.

Read Also: Sowore Finally Meets Bail Conditions, To Be Released On Wednesday: Falana

“But you heard his group demanding a third term for him and the president trying to distance himself in a very unconvincing manner. I have no doubt there is a third term agenda, because dictatorship of the kind we are witnessing now, in the past, was to one end; tenure elongation.

“He (President Buhari) is trying to cow Nigerians, but no one can successfully do that. All his recent actions are geared towards that; ruling from London, closing borders, arresting opposition and jailing journalists, are meant for him, to be the only voice in the country, it won’t be.”

femi falana, President Buhari
0

