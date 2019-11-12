Falz Deletes Instagram Photos Leaving Only 3 Photos Of His New Look

Nigerian singer and entertainer, Falz has taken off his Instagram photos leaving only there images of his new look.

The singer broke the internet following the release of his new looks received a mix of positive and negative comments for his new look.

Taking to Instagram, the artist has proven that he really does not care about the negative comments on his new look which presents him in a white tinted beard.

READ ALSO – Sarkodie Beats Falz To Emerge ‘Best International Flow’ At BET Hip Hop Awards

See The Photos Here: