Fani-Kayode Blasts Those Insulting Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP has criticised those who took to social media to insult Mamman Daura, nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari and alleged head of presidential cabal.

A video had emerged of Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London and some Nigerians had used the medium to insult him.

Reacting to the video, Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation says there is nothing wrong with the man celebrating with his family.

In a tweet on Monday, he urged members of the opposition to keep their criticisms within the limit of decency.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Makes Shocking Revelation About Leader Of Buhari’s Cabal

He tweeted: I watched the video of Baba Mamman Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London. Many have been insulting them for it. I see nothing wrong with an elderly man celebrating his birthday with his family. Opposition ought to be kept within the limits of decency!