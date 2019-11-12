Fani-Kayode Blasts Those Insulting Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura

by Verity Awala

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP has criticised those who took to social media to insult Mamman Daura, nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari and alleged head of presidential cabal.

A video had emerged of Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London and some Nigerians had used the medium to insult him.

Reacting to the video, Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation says there is nothing wrong with the man celebrating with his family.

In a tweet on Monday, he urged members of the opposition to keep their criticisms within the limit of decency.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Makes Shocking Revelation About Leader Of Buhari’s Cabal

He tweeted: I watched the video of Baba Mamman Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London. Many have been insulting them for it. I see nothing wrong with an elderly man celebrating his birthday with his family. Opposition ought to be kept within the limits of decency!

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Mamman Daura, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Advice Column: I’m 6weeks pregnant for my friend’s dad, He’s threatening me to keep it, else he’d make my life miserable

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th September 2019

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Stop the crap!!! I didn't write any petition against Naira Marley - Ruggedman insists

“Don’t disrespect the black race sold into slavery” – Ruggedman advise Naira Marley

Diezani’s Trial, Tip Of The Iceberg – Oshiomole

Super Eagles in celebration mood

AFCON 2019: Meet Super Eagles Opponents In The Quarter-Finals

2016 Budget: 4 Crucial Reasons Why NASS Refused To Pass The Budget

Petrol To Sell At N85 Per Litre From Jan 1 – FG

Meet amazing 90 year woman, 12 children, 81 great grand children, 8 great great grandchildren

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *