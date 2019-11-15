Fani-Kayode Commends Osinbajo For Hailing Nigerian Youths

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for hailing Nigerian youths

The Vice President at a recent event described the youths of Nigeria to be energetic and creative sets.

A contrasting view to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that Nigeria’s youths are lazy.

Reacting to this disparity in views between the President and Vice President, the former minister commended Osinbajo for speaking what he termed as the truth.

The former minister urged the vice president to keep up speaking against “archaic views” of the President.

See his post below: