Fani-Kayode Commends Osinbajo For Hailing Nigerian Youths

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for hailing Nigerian youths

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The Vice President at a recent event described the youths of Nigeria to be energetic and creative sets.

A contrasting view to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that Nigeria’s youths are lazy.

Also Read: Fani-Kayode Blasts Those Insulting Buhari’s Nephew, Mamman Daura

Reacting to this disparity in views between the President and Vice President, the former minister commended Osinbajo for speaking what he termed as the truth.

The former minister urged the vice president to keep up speaking against “archaic views” of the President.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

2016 Budget: Presidency To Spend N4b On Cars, N446m On Food-Related Expenses

Chinese National duped $2.4 million by Bureau de Change operator

5 INTERESTING Reasons Why You Should Marry A Typical Nigerian Woman

FFK

Cows Embedded In The New Nigerian Passport For Spiritual Reasons: Fani-Kayode

Six students abducted at Igbonla Model College

I Have Heart Problem, Please Don’t Detain Me, Okupe Tells EFCC

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Rants On Instagram; Shades Cardi B

“Never trade words with an inconsequential political relic smarting from irrelevance and low self-esteem” Segalink comes for Ezekwesili

Alexx Ekubo

Alexx Ekubo, Ubi Franklin Fight Dirty On IG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *